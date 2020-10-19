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Stolen History | Tom Woods And Stefan Molyneux
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30 views • October 19, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3922/stolen-history-tom-woods-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3922-stolen-history-tom-woods-and-stefan-molyneux
The historical ignorance of those want want to run the lives of others is as jaw-dropping as it is ignorant. Stefan Molyneux and Tom Woods discuss economic and historical facts which often get overlooked, obfuscated or denied when leftists promote the socialist agenda.
Dr. Tom Woods is a senior fellow at the Mises Institute and the host of The Tom Woods Show. Dr. Woods is a New York Times bestselling author and has published twelve books including most recently “Real Dissent: A Libertarian Sets Fire to the Index Card of Allowable Opinion,” “Rollback: Repealing Big Government Before the Coming Fiscal Collapse” and “Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century.”
Website: http://www.tomwoods.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ThomasEWoods
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ThomasEWoods
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TomWoodsTV
Real Dissent: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-real-dissent
Rollback: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-rollback
The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-guide-to-history
Meltdown: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-meltdown
Nullification: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-nullification
33 Questions: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-33-questions
How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilization: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-church-built-civilization
We Who Dared to Say No to War: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-no-to-war
The Church and the Market: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-church-and-market
Back on the Road to Serfdom: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-serfdom
The Church Confronts Modernity: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-modernity
Who Killed the Constitution: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-killed-the-constitution
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3922/stolen-history-tom-woods-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3922-stolen-history-tom-woods-and-stefan-molyneux
The historical ignorance of those want want to run the lives of others is as jaw-dropping as it is ignorant. Stefan Molyneux and Tom Woods discuss economic and historical facts which often get overlooked, obfuscated or denied when leftists promote the socialist agenda.
Dr. Tom Woods is a senior fellow at the Mises Institute and the host of The Tom Woods Show. Dr. Woods is a New York Times bestselling author and has published twelve books including most recently “Real Dissent: A Libertarian Sets Fire to the Index Card of Allowable Opinion,” “Rollback: Repealing Big Government Before the Coming Fiscal Collapse” and “Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century.”
Website: http://www.tomwoods.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ThomasEWoods
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ThomasEWoods
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TomWoodsTV
Real Dissent: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-real-dissent
Rollback: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-rollback
The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-guide-to-history
Meltdown: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-meltdown
Nullification: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-nullification
33 Questions: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-33-questions
How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilization: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-church-built-civilization
We Who Dared to Say No to War: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-no-to-war
The Church and the Market: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-church-and-market
Back on the Road to Serfdom: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-serfdom
The Church Confronts Modernity: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-modernity
Who Killed the Constitution: http://www.fdrurl.com/woods-killed-the-constitution
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