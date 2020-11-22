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Dr. Roger Hodkinson - COVID is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public
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914 views • November 22, 2020
A top Edmonton doctor in virology says we “are being led down the garden path” by government health officials in their efforts to stop the COVID-19 virus. “This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine. And that’s a very dangerous game.”
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