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Kamala Harris Visits St Jacob Blake of Kenosha- Demonstrates what a Phony She is
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26 views • November 28, 2020
Super phony Kamala Harris visit Saint Jacob of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Demonstrating her supreme political opportunism. We are literally now making heroes of our criminals, in an effort for political gain amidst A backdrop of riots, destruction, and lawlessness.
It makes no sense, and Black Lives Matter Antifa are burning down the country.
#JacobBlake #KamalaHarris #kenosha
htttp://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It makes no sense, and Black Lives Matter Antifa are burning down the country.
#JacobBlake #KamalaHarris #kenosha
htttp://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
politicsantifablmhypocrisykamala harrisdemocrats 2020us politicsblack lives matterpolitical liesopportunismjacob blakekenosha riotskenosha wisconsinphony kamalajacob blake shootingtake a break detailspandering for votesjacob blake paralyzedjacob blake familyjacob blake seniorjacob blake previous chargesjacob by crimejacob blake is a criminal
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