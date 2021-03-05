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Could You Imagine If I Took This Baby and Starting Cutting His Eyelids
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350 views • March 05, 2021
The foreskin is a normal, natural, healthy, valuable part of your son’s body. The foreskin protects your son’s penis and urinary opening throughout life. When he’s older, his foreskin will allow him to experience sexual sensation and function the way nature intended. He’s perfect just the way he is.
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