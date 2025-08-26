© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simone Biles Opens Up on 2028 Olympics | Still Undecided on Competing
Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is uncertain about competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. After her incredible success in Paris 2024, she’s focusing on mental and physical health while staying involved in the Olympic movement. Whether competing or cheering from the stands, Biles remains a powerful voice for mental wellness and athletic excellence. Stay tuned for updates on her journey to 2028 and beyond.
