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Are Cities Going To Starve Us?
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505 views • September 11, 2019
It is common to hear older individuals quipping that "kids these days don’t even know where food really comes from”, that “they think it just comes from the grocery store." As metropolitan areas like Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto continue to expand into nearby agricultural areas; we have to ask ourselves a question. Are mega cities good for the planet, or are they going to starve us?
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#food, #environment, #city
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#food, #environment, #city
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