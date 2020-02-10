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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1788 - Sunday - February 09, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/MZcMgoqxrec
🚨BREAKING: FBI COUP PLOTTERS MCCABE & STRZOK MAY BE ARRESTED AS EARLY AS MON/TUES - 1788-6P
Of course we’ve heard this before… Remember Huber? We’ve also heard Senator Graham say he was going to bring in a whole batch of villains before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lindsey has been saying this since before he took chairmanship of the committee back in 2018. But so far Lindsey has failed to bring anyone before his committee except for IG Horowitz in over a year. But another source, the same one who first outed Ciaramella as the whistleblower, Greg Rubini on Twitter, is saying Dirty cops Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe will both be arrested this week, maybe even Monday or Tuesday: The first to be arrested will be McCabe & Strzok. maybe as early as Monday or Tuesday next week. pic.twitter.com/UYNGpqxsWe — Greg Rubini (@GregRubini) February 8, 2020 The Pete Santilli Show Article: 🚨BREAKING: FBI COUP PLOTTERS MCCABE & STRZOK MAY BE ARRESTED AS EARLY AS MON/TUES🚨 – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/xHw630qgm7m
GUEST: Will Johnson is the founder of Unite America First. He was a Democrat his entire life until he moved to the state of California where he saw what happens to a state under Democratic leadership. He now works to inform Americans of the evil, lawless and divisive ways of the democrat party. Will strives to unite the country based on our equal desire to protect our families, love our country, respect American values and have a prosperous country for generations to come. Will is one of the Black Influencers brought together by Turning Point USA, he does a nightly broadcast on youtube and Facebook, and was a radio host of FirePower News.
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