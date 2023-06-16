https://gettr.com/post/p2jso14985d

06/15/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast: People working for the Biden administration and in important positions, they have either worked on behalf of the CCP in their private practices, or they have been funded by the CCP. For example, before being named as Secretary of State, Blinken was the managing director of the Penn Biden Center, which was funded by over $100 million by the CCP. Hutch also mentioned that the former Speaker of the House John Boehner is working for a law firm which represents the Chinese embassy.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/15/2023 妮可参加韦恩·杜普里播客（Wayne Dupree Podcast): 为拜登政府工作且在重要岗位任职的人，他们要么曾在私营机构里为中共服务，要么受中共资助。例如，国务卿布林肯在任命之前是宾夕法尼亚拜登外交和全球参与中心的总经理。而该中心曾接受中共上亿美元资助。哈奇还提到，前美国众议院议长约翰·博纳现在为一家律师事务所工作，而该律所代表中共大使馆。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



