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What Will Kevin J. Johnston do About Mask Mandates, Forced Vaccines And COVID Jails in Calgary?
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61 views • September 05, 2021
Sep 05, 2021
What will Kevin J. Johnston do about FORCED VACCINES, MASK MANDATES, and COVID JAILS in Calgary?
The Calgary Mayor Race is not really all that hot. Most of the candidates are going to go along with the Mask Mandates and the mandatory vaccine - I WON'T!
I will answer all your questions, ask them on the contact page of www.CalgaryMayor.co
We WILL NOT use Twitter. Follow me on Gab - https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston
What will Kevin J. Johnston do about FORCED VACCINES, MASK MANDATES, and COVID JAILS in Calgary?
The Calgary Mayor Race is not really all that hot. Most of the candidates are going to go along with the Mask Mandates and the mandatory vaccine - I WON'T!
I will answer all your questions, ask them on the contact page of www.CalgaryMayor.co
We WILL NOT use Twitter. Follow me on Gab - https://gab.com/KevinJJohnston
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