Peter Navarro | Biden Justice With Communist Chinese Characteristics

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Navarro breaks down lawfare on the steps of the Federal courthouse as he faces a two-year prison term for doing his duty to the country and constitution.
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ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102