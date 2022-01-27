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Lawsuit Against Governor Ige at Hawaii Supreme Court
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50 views • January 27, 2022
On January 26, 2022 a lawsuit filed on behalf or For Our Rights was heard in the Hawaii Supreme Court regarding if a governor has the authority to issue unending emergency proclamations. Levana Lomma, founder and CEO of For Our Rights flew in to Honolulu from Kauai with her attorney Marc J. Victor.
Hawaii Free Speech News coverage inside the courtroom:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaoJmYJEx1w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANQqrwnTLSk
Drone footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News.
You can view a copy of the 29 page complaint here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/z8mki4o7g5u6ir6/For%20Our%20Rights%20Complaint%20-%20Filed%20Copy.pdf?dl=0
https://www.ForOurRights.org
https://www.LiveAndLetLive.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#DavidIge #Lawsuit #Hawaii
Hawaii Free Speech News coverage inside the courtroom:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaoJmYJEx1w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANQqrwnTLSk
Drone footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News.
You can view a copy of the 29 page complaint here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/z8mki4o7g5u6ir6/For%20Our%20Rights%20Complaint%20-%20Filed%20Copy.pdf?dl=0
https://www.ForOurRights.org
https://www.LiveAndLetLive.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#DavidIge #Lawsuit #Hawaii
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