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Mcmansion in Phoenix: Absentee owned illegal workers
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Mcmansion at the corner of Colter and 22nd sts in the Camelback East area of Phoenix.
Many of these mcmansions remain empty for months and years owned by absentee owners, some of whom are hostile to the United States and use these mansions to house foreign nationals(Chinese etc.)having anchor babies. This massive foreign purchase of US housing also drives Americans out while rigging prices to levels 99 percent of Americans can't afford.
Colony Capital, owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal(financed 911 attack and child trafficking)has been buying 1000s of houses in Phoenix and keeping them empty or only renting to foreigners as well as employing illegal workers.
Workers observed are all foreign latino speaking spanish, no US white or black workers.
There are no identifying company names, contractor #s on their trucks.
Government is refusing to enforce laws on the books against employment of illegal foreign workers. Government is also not checking these illegal aliens for diseases such as TB, Malaria, leprosy not just covid.
Honest taxpaying citizens are forced to pay for these illegal employees healthcare, ebt cards and other benefits obrained fraudulently.
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Many of these mcmansions remain empty for months and years owned by absentee owners, some of whom are hostile to the United States and use these mansions to house foreign nationals(Chinese etc.)having anchor babies. This massive foreign purchase of US housing also drives Americans out while rigging prices to levels 99 percent of Americans can't afford.
Colony Capital, owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal(financed 911 attack and child trafficking)has been buying 1000s of houses in Phoenix and keeping them empty or only renting to foreigners as well as employing illegal workers.
Workers observed are all foreign latino speaking spanish, no US white or black workers.
There are no identifying company names, contractor #s on their trucks.
Government is refusing to enforce laws on the books against employment of illegal foreign workers. Government is also not checking these illegal aliens for diseases such as TB, Malaria, leprosy not just covid.
Honest taxpaying citizens are forced to pay for these illegal employees healthcare, ebt cards and other benefits obrained fraudulently.
Subscribe, like, follow, email and share to support more groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
Email your name, city state and pledge amount or just to join email group for breaking news updates and special reports.
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