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In this video, we reach several inescapable conclusions: 1) The First Resurrection occurs AFTER many are killed for not receiving the mark of the beast on their hand and forehead (Rv 20:4-6), and 2) the Rapture occurs immediately AFTER the dead in Christ are raised, which is the First Resurrection (1 Th 4:14-17). Since the rapture occurs AFTER the First Resurrection, you must prepare to overcome, not escape.
Many in the Church have been deceived into believing in a "pre-tribulation rapture". Nowhere in the Bible is this explicitly stated. This false doctrine is contributing greatly to people not recognizing the mark of the beast, which is here right now in the form of mandated transhuman gene-editing injections that abominate the living temple of God.