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12.27.21 Scott McKay on “The Tipping Point” - Scott McKay Interviews Vaxx Injured Commercial Pilots
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695 views • December 28, 2021
12.27.21 Scott McKay on “The Tipping Point” on Revolution.Radio, STUDIO B - Scott McKay Interviews Vaxx Injured Commercial Pilots

Patriot Streetfighter "ADVANCING THE FORKIN' LINE" TOUR is now underway!!!

Get the TOUR schedule and tickets at PatriotStreetfighter.com

Backup Youtube Channel Patriot Streetfighter 27 ACTIVE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZiEFPbeeG9rX-Moc1Fyc9Q

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https://scottmckay.us/
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Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

ScottMcKay.us for ALL Patriot Streetfighter Gear, Patriot Streetfighter Collagen Product engineered by Health Ranger & Asset Preservation thru Silver/Gold

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

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https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

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https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)
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