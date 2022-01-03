© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Deaths SKYROCKET 40% As JAB KILLS MILLIONS! - Experts Speak Out! - This Is Genocide!
Follow
22
Share
Report
2372 views • January 03, 2022
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a 40% increase in death between the ages of 18 to 64 according to life insurance company OneAmerica's CEO Scott Davison.
The deaths are not from so-called covid19. The deaths appear to be unrelated to covid. So what is causing this massive increase which according to Davison is massively higher than a 200 year catastrophe which would only be a 10% increase over 2019? It appears that the jab is the obvious culprit.
As Vaers numbers skyrocket and children die in school, the real numbers are largely suppressed. But math doesn't lie. The life insurance cases which are echoed by all other insurance companies as well as hospital records show a 40% increase in death among largely younger people. That number was not there in 2020 pre vaccine. In fact, in 2020, less people died than 2019. Now we're seeing a sudden massive increase going into 2022 and everyone should be very concerned for family members.
Myocarditis is skyrocketing enormously. In general, cancer is skyrocketing as well. If we don't fight, we will lose an enormous amount of people.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands plans to dole out 6 vaccines and the FDA has approved the jab booster for 12 to 15 year olds. This is evil.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a 40% increase in death between the ages of 18 to 64 according to life insurance company OneAmerica's CEO Scott Davison.
The deaths are not from so-called covid19. The deaths appear to be unrelated to covid. So what is causing this massive increase which according to Davison is massively higher than a 200 year catastrophe which would only be a 10% increase over 2019? It appears that the jab is the obvious culprit.
As Vaers numbers skyrocket and children die in school, the real numbers are largely suppressed. But math doesn't lie. The life insurance cases which are echoed by all other insurance companies as well as hospital records show a 40% increase in death among largely younger people. That number was not there in 2020 pre vaccine. In fact, in 2020, less people died than 2019. Now we're seeing a sudden massive increase going into 2022 and everyone should be very concerned for family members.
Myocarditis is skyrocketing enormously. In general, cancer is skyrocketing as well. If we don't fight, we will lose an enormous amount of people.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands plans to dole out 6 vaccines and the FDA has approved the jab booster for 12 to 15 year olds. This is evil.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.