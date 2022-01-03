BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: Deaths SKYROCKET 40% As JAB KILLS MILLIONS! - Experts Speak Out! - This Is Genocide!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2716 followers
Follow
22
Share
Report
2372 views • January 03, 2022
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a 40% increase in death between the ages of 18 to 64 according to life insurance company OneAmerica's CEO Scott Davison.
The deaths are not from so-called covid19. The deaths appear to be unrelated to covid. So what is causing this massive increase which according to Davison is massively higher than a 200 year catastrophe which would only be a 10% increase over 2019? It appears that the jab is the obvious culprit.
As Vaers numbers skyrocket and children die in school, the real numbers are largely suppressed. But math doesn't lie. The life insurance cases which are echoed by all other insurance companies as well as hospital records show a 40% increase in death among largely younger people. That number was not there in 2020 pre vaccine. In fact, in 2020, less people died than 2019. Now we're seeing a sudden massive increase going into 2022 and everyone should be very concerned for family members.
Myocarditis is skyrocketing enormously. In general, cancer is skyrocketing as well. If we don't fight, we will lose an enormous amount of people.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands plans to dole out 6 vaccines and the FDA has approved the jab booster for 12 to 15 year olds. This is evil.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/

Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencedeathvaccinenwoconspiracytyrannymandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy