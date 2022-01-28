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Jeff Nyquist: Fall of Communism Was Staged, We're On The Road To East-West Convergence
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1318 views • January 28, 2022
Jeff Nyquist discusses the work of KGB defectors such as Anatoly Golitsyn and Yuri Bezmenov who warned that the Communists in the East (e.g. Russia and China) were playing a strategic long-game against the West, where they would feign collapse, and ultimately come back to destroy Europe and the United States. The 1920s Soviet counter-intelligence Operation Trust was an early example of this. The Sino-Soviet split had been faked. The Soviets had infiltrated the major opposing intelligence services and fed them false information. 94% of Golitsyn's predictions came true, including his forecast that China and Russia would emerge stronger than the West and change the military balance. He views the pandemic as a biological attack on the West, which is destroying the economy. Golitsyn ultimately believed that there would be convergence between the East and West into one global and universal Marxist-type system. In this new world, China would take control of the United States, which includes extermination of the native population. He believes the Russian takeover of Ukraine has been long planned and that what happened in Kazakhstan was Russia securing their rear in advance of their advance West. The U.S. and NATO don't have the capacity to defend Ukraine, the West is weak and must avoid war.
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Websites
J.R. Nyquist Blog https://jrnyquist.blog
Books https://www.amazon.com/J-R-Nyquist/e/B08DYBQR2P/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
About J.R. Nyquist
J.R. Nyquist has written for Newsmax, WorldNetDaily, SierraTimes, Financial Sense and Epoch Times. He is author of the book Origins of the Fourth World War, The New Tactics of Global War and The Fool and His Enemy.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
J.R. Nyquist Blog https://jrnyquist.blog
Books https://www.amazon.com/J-R-Nyquist/e/B08DYBQR2P/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
About J.R. Nyquist
J.R. Nyquist has written for Newsmax, WorldNetDaily, SierraTimes, Financial Sense and Epoch Times. He is author of the book Origins of the Fourth World War, The New Tactics of Global War and The Fool and His Enemy.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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