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Juno's Circus - "Black Hats" (official release)
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3 views • July 09, 2020
A track off the "Panic" album, by Juno's Circus. Mixed and mastered by Lucky Lew. Produced and engineered by Lucky Lew and Nile Raven. Copyright 2007, Nile Raven. All rights reserved.
"Black Hats"
by Nile Raven
Cold hands, dark eyes, his motive never dies
Same dish, served cold, his love is never told
I want to feel like ice
I want to be like ice
Damned life, lone mask, this villain can not ask
Same lines, same end, his pain is not pretend
I want to feel like ice
I want to be like ice
Black Hats, don't bind, his halo in disguise
No good, deed goes, unpunished as we know
They make me feel like ice
They make me bleed out ice.
Copyright 2007, Nile Raven. All rights reserved.
"Black Hats"
by Nile Raven
Cold hands, dark eyes, his motive never dies
Same dish, served cold, his love is never told
I want to feel like ice
I want to be like ice
Damned life, lone mask, this villain can not ask
Same lines, same end, his pain is not pretend
I want to feel like ice
I want to be like ice
Black Hats, don't bind, his halo in disguise
No good, deed goes, unpunished as we know
They make me feel like ice
They make me bleed out ice.
Copyright 2007, Nile Raven. All rights reserved.
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