Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NYT Writer Outed As IDF PROPAGANDIST& BUSTED Making Up Oct 7th “Mass Rapes” Reporting
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3326 Subscribers
12 views
Published 19 hours ago

How did Israeli intelligence manage to plant a fake reporter at the New York Times?

And how many innocents were killed but she was just fired?

If a person fabricates and spreading false information in order to create hatred toward a group of people, shouldn't this person be accused of committing hate crime?

 Source:

Breaking Points - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WMgoEwTbjY

Redacted - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miqrZDr4pTA&ab_channel=Redacted

Feb 2024 

Keywords
liesnew york timespropagandahate crimeidfisrael terroristsmass rapesfake reporter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket