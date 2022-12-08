Create New Account
Try to Praise the Mutilated World
Delacabra
TRY TO PRAISE THE MUTILATED WORLD


from Without End: New and Selected Poems

Copyright © 2002 by Adam Zagajewski

Music: Sad Clowns by Alexandra Woodward

Art & Video by Pedro Delacabra

2022 Delacabra


end timesend of the worldend of timespost apocalyptic poem

