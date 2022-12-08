TRY TO PRAISE THE MUTILATED WORLD
from Without End: New and Selected Poems
Copyright © 2002 by Adam Zagajewski
Music: Sad Clowns by Alexandra Woodward
Art & Video by Pedro Delacabra
2022 Delacabra
