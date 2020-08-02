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Wayne Root - Does Anyone Have the Courage to Indict Obama?
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37 views • August 02, 2020
I believe Obama is the biggest criminal in the history of the United States. RICO is how we get Don Obama. He was the head of a family just like the Mafia. Call it the Obama Crime Family. Written by Wayne Root https://rootforamerica.com/category/commentary/
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#trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #realfreenews #wayneroot #wayneallynroot #wayneallynrootshow
Produced Edited by Real Free News at realfreenews.com. Subscribe: Youtube - RealFreeNews, Brighteon - Real Free News. Follow: Parler @Realfreenews, Facebook @realfreenews, Twitter @RealFreeNewsNow, Instagram @realfreenews, Gab @realfreenews
#trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #realfreenews #wayneroot #wayneallynroot #wayneallynrootshow
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