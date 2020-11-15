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DEEP STATE WILL BE DEFEATED by Attorney Lin Wood
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390 views • November 15, 2020
Attorney L. Lin Wood
Lin Wood one of the lawyers working to uncover voter corruption was interviewed yesterday.
Where he said that he believed that President Trump would do 4 more years.
And even more interesting that Joe Biden would go to Jail along with all behind him.
Lin Wood one of the lawyers working to uncover voter corruption was interviewed yesterday.
Where he said that he believed that President Trump would do 4 more years.
And even more interesting that Joe Biden would go to Jail along with all behind him.
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