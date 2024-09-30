Hasran Nastallah BEING KILLED on the DAY OF ATONEMENT and the judgment COMING ON THE CHURCHES

The assassination of Hassan Nastallah has made worldwide headlines. Where is all this leading.? Is this leading to all out World war 3. The churches are busy cheerleading all of this chaos going on because they believe in a rapture that is never going to come. The churches are about to learn it's hardest lesson. What happened in Lebanon speaking of Beirut on the day of atonement of all days could very well be the straw that broke the camel's back. And with that all of the lion churches are about to be judged for all of their false prophesying and false teachings.