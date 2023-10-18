Consequences of the Israeli Strike on the Hospital in Gaza

Consequences of a strike on a hospital in Gaza.

Iranian President Raisi on the attack on the Baptist hospital in Gaza:

“Today, hatred of the Zionist regime among all people with different tastes, beliefs and dialects has reached its climax.

Although the brutal Zionist regime systematically violated all international laws and humanitarian principles over the years of its shameful existence, the bombing of defenseless and wounded people who took refuge in the hospital was a turning point in the black history of this regime."

471 people were killed in the attack on Al-Ahly hospital in the Gaza Strip - Palestinian Ministry of Health





