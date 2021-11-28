BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pfizer's War on Children Invades Canada and Israel as COVID Shots Begin to be Injected Into 5 to 11
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
260 views • November 28, 2021
Pfizer's global war to abuse and attempt to murder as many children as possible with their deadly COVID-19 injections invaded Canada and Israel this week, as parents continue to willingly offer up their children as sacrifices to the vaccine gods.

Meanwhile, this past weekend literally millions of people took to the streets across Europe and other places to protest things like mandatory COVID-19 shots, vaccine passports, and new lockdowns as people protest their loss of freedoms.

And how's that working out?

I am sure the Globalist tyrants who are marching full speed ahead in their goal of enslaving the world's populations and reducing their numbers are laughing at you, because apparently none of these crowds are going after the tyrants.

So as these protests continue to increase in numbers and volume, children are being abused and potentially murdered at vaccine clinics, schools, and churches.

I keep looking and looking for these massive crowds to get off the streets and move to these killing centers that they could so easily shut down with these kinds of numbers, but all I see are videos of happy parents abusing and attempting to murder their children, brainwashed by the vaccine cult that is devouring their children, and nobody stepping in to stop them and save the children.

Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pfizers-war-on-children-invades-canada-and-israel-as-covid-shots-begin-to-be-injected-into-5-to-11-year-olds/

Mirrored - Health Impact News
Keywords
childrenisraelcanadapfizervaxx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Belle Carter
Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Willow Tohi
Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Edison Reed
CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

Willow Tohi
Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Coco Somers
Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy