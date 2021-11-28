Pfizer's War on Children Invades Canada and Israel as COVID Shots Begin to be Injected Into 5 to 11

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Meanwhile, this past weekend literally millions of people took to the streets across Europe and other places to protest things like mandatory COVID-19 shots, vaccine passports, and new lockdowns as people protest their loss of freedoms.
And how's that working out?
I am sure the Globalist tyrants who are marching full speed ahead in their goal of enslaving the world's populations and reducing their numbers are laughing at you, because apparently none of these crowds are going after the tyrants.
So as these protests continue to increase in numbers and volume, children are being abused and potentially murdered at vaccine clinics, schools, and churches.
I keep looking and looking for these massive crowds to get off the streets and move to these killing centers that they could so easily shut down with these kinds of numbers, but all I see are videos of happy parents abusing and attempting to murder their children, brainwashed by the vaccine cult that is devouring their children, and nobody stepping in to stop them and save the children.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pfizers-war-on-children-invades-canada-and-israel-as-covid-shots-begin-to-be-injected-into-5-to-11-year-olds/
Mirrored - Health Impact News