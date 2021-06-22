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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1114 - Richard Fletcher - Report on the crime
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30 views • June 22, 2021
Richard saw two of the girls from the group fighting by his truck, and attempted to break it up, when he was nearly beaten to death by the group, who stole his wallet before fleeing, in an attack caught on video. His injuries include broken eye sockets, a broken nose, broken ribs, bleeding on the brain, and many lacerations. Rick also needed a blood transfusion.
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