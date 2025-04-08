If you don't know, the way it was "done in Libya" was Libya agreed not to have nuclear weapons. Then the ✡️ system facilitated a coup against Mummar Ghadafi that led to him being sodomized with a sword in the streets. This also led to Libya going from being the richest nation in Africa to a failed state with open air slave markets. That's what they want for any who oppose the ✡️

Further Info:

Libya & Gaddafi - The Truth you are not supposed to know:

https://www.brighteon.com/1e5c5241-c6f4-4697-9e42-95c925b9ad0b

Source @TheWesternChauvinist11





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/