9/11 ATTACK - THE JEWISH BANKING CARTELS' TIGHTEN THEIR GRIP ON AMERICA

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Planes slammed into the towers. I was awaken by friends calling me to tell me that the WTC was on fire. Being only a few thousand feet from the towers I walked out of my door and watched in horror as the events unfolded and the entire world was changed by a shadowy group of murderous operatives that we later ascribed the term - the deep state. 8am I go live to tell you what happened