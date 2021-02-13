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STEVEN D KELLEY'S MESSAGE - PLEASE Listen. This is What Pedo SATANIST are doing to our Children Underground. It must be stopped! - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY
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522 views • February 13, 2021
Steven D Kelley's mission is to rid the world of pedophilia in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, liking and subscribing. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley. If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&;t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic - For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free
This is Cynthia, please help me by liking and subscribing to this channel to spread Steven's messages and shows. Listen LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 PST. TruthCatRadio.com is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two. PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
This is Cynthia, please help me by liking and subscribing to this channel to spread Steven's messages and shows. Listen LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 PST. TruthCatRadio.com is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two. PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
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