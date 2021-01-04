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1I. MMS QUICK-VIDS: Sinus Spraybottle Technique - for Infections, Headaches and Allergy Inflammation
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667 views • January 04, 2021
Here is a spraybottle technique that I use with ClO2 when I feel like I'm getting a little stuffed up from my endoscopic surgery scaring area in my nose-sinus area. Because of what ClO2 does, it clears up infection, inflammation and other mold/yeast issues on contact. Just spray in the air and inhale the mist in the nose. It doesn't take much and it is pretty effective as long as you can get the mist into the general area of discomfort. Also remember that the bi-product of ClO2 is just oxygen and chloride...pretty safe stuff.
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