3/21/2023 -- Large M6.5 Earthquake in Afghanistan -- Romania, Europe moving -- New Madrid mound hit

A large M6.5 earthquake has struck Afghanistan along the plate boundary (just North of it). This is a spread of seismic activity stemming from the fracture point to the North in Tajikistan from 2 weeks ago (M6.8 to M7.0) at the start of March 2023.The area to the West from Turkey to Greece is under a new M6.5 to M7.0+ earthquake warning , specifically Greece.
Additionally, Romania was struck by a new swarm and M4.9 earthquake yesterday, and seismic activity further went West to the Ionian Sea in Greece directly (into the warned area directly).
In the United States, I cover all the locations in detail, which takes some time. I wrap things up in the New Madrid South Missouri with a quake next to the Indian Mound!
This update covers almost the whole planet, excluding Hawaii and Australia in this update due to time.
