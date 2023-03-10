https://gettr.com/post/p2avm5r8569
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Qin Gang rose to power like a rocket because he is Xi's son-in-law; the CCP decided to push its luck for a fight against the western world
#qingang #sheepwarriorgang #xijinping #americantraitor #ccpinfiltration #ccpthreats
3/8/2023 文贵直播：秦刚火箭般地上位全仗着是习的女婿，中共抱着侥幸心理要跟西方世界一战
#秦刚 #战羊刚 #习近平 #卖美贼 #中共渗透 #中共威胁
