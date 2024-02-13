DRAWING THE LINE

Culture emerges when we start understanding ourselves, never before, and the possibility of achieving full potential in the field of health known as self realization is now extraordinary because of re-emergence of the real internal spiritual neuro-link to accurate perception of reality with the resilience to withstand technological fragmentation of simulations which default to transhuman devolution externally, for the first time facilitating faith in upward orientation of society through a reproducible reconciliation of faith and science.

SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com



