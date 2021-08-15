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EXTORTION 17 - 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY - TOM TRENTO INTERVIEWS BILLY VAUGHN & DON BROWN, OBAMA COVER-UP
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23 views • August 15, 2021
THE UNITED WEST HAS BEEN INVESTIGATING THE COVER-UP OF THE SHOOT DOWN OF EXTORTION 17 FROM THE FIRST DAY, AUGUST 6, 2011 RIGHT THROUGH THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY, AUGUST 6, 2021.
We have hundreds of hours of information on our You Tube site.
https://www.youtube.com/theunitedwest
OVERVIEW
On August 6, 2011 - three months after members of Navy SEAL Team Six killed Osama Bin Laden - Taliban forces took down a United States helicopter, call sign Extortion 17. The attack killed the Air National Guard crew, seven unidentified members of the Afghan military, and 17 members of Navy SEAL Team Six - warrior brothers from the same team that had killed Osama Bin Laden just 90 days prior. Were the seven Afghan soldiers aboard that helicopter really undercover Taliban who either maneuvered the chopper within easy range of being shot down or sabotaged it from within? Were the SEALs sacrificed on the altar of political correctness and deliberately flown into a known Taliban hot zone?
Don Brown, a former US Navy JAG officer stationed at the Pentagon and a former special assistant United States attorney, re-creates the wartime action, tells the life stories of the elite warriors our nation lost on that day and tears apart the official military explanation of the incident contained in the infamous Colt Report, which reveals either gross incompetence or a massive cover-up.
GET DON BROWN'S EXPOSE BOOK
https://www.amazon.com/Call-Sign-Extortion-17-Shoot-Down/dp/B00WEWIPMW/ref=sr_1_5?crid=2QOSWOGGK43T1&;dchild=1&keywords=extortion+17&qid=1629036068&s=books&sprefix=extortion+%2Caps%2C175&sr=1-5
WATCH THE EXTORTION DOCUMENTARY ON - SALEM NOW
https://watch.salemnow.com/
IMPORTANT - IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OBAMA COVER-UP PLEASE CONTACT [email protected]
We have hundreds of hours of information on our You Tube site.
https://www.youtube.com/theunitedwest
OVERVIEW
On August 6, 2011 - three months after members of Navy SEAL Team Six killed Osama Bin Laden - Taliban forces took down a United States helicopter, call sign Extortion 17. The attack killed the Air National Guard crew, seven unidentified members of the Afghan military, and 17 members of Navy SEAL Team Six - warrior brothers from the same team that had killed Osama Bin Laden just 90 days prior. Were the seven Afghan soldiers aboard that helicopter really undercover Taliban who either maneuvered the chopper within easy range of being shot down or sabotaged it from within? Were the SEALs sacrificed on the altar of political correctness and deliberately flown into a known Taliban hot zone?
Don Brown, a former US Navy JAG officer stationed at the Pentagon and a former special assistant United States attorney, re-creates the wartime action, tells the life stories of the elite warriors our nation lost on that day and tears apart the official military explanation of the incident contained in the infamous Colt Report, which reveals either gross incompetence or a massive cover-up.
GET DON BROWN'S EXPOSE BOOK
https://www.amazon.com/Call-Sign-Extortion-17-Shoot-Down/dp/B00WEWIPMW/ref=sr_1_5?crid=2QOSWOGGK43T1&;dchild=1&keywords=extortion+17&qid=1629036068&s=books&sprefix=extortion+%2Caps%2C175&sr=1-5
WATCH THE EXTORTION DOCUMENTARY ON - SALEM NOW
https://watch.salemnow.com/
IMPORTANT - IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OBAMA COVER-UP PLEASE CONTACT [email protected]
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