THE IMMINENT PROXIMITY OF THE WARNING

Pray, People of My Son, pray. The volcanoes continue becoming active one after another. Pray for Mexico: its ground is shaken, My children suffer. This People of Mine is being shaken: I want them to stay alert, prepared spiritually as well as with food and medicine: its volcanoes awaken furiously.Pray, People of My Son, pray for Chile. This nation goes from the convulsion of man by man to being convulsed by nature.Consecrate Chile to OUR SACRED HEARTS; YOU, MY CHILDREN, CONSECRATE CHILE.Pray, People of God, pray for Colombia. It is threatened by the force of armed men. It is urgent for you, children, to CONSECRATE THIS NATION TO OUR SACRED HEARTS; ASK MY FAVORED SONS TO HELP YOU WITH THIS REQUEST.This nation suffers, it is fiercely shaken on its soil.Pray God's People, pray and Consecrate every nation in the world to Our Sacred Hearts. It is imperative that each country be protected by Consecration. Evil advances with ease; the Church of My Son must not falter but remain strong in faith, hope and charity.