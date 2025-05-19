BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White House about today's upcoming call between Putin and Trump - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
10 hours ago

White House is being bombarded with questions about the upcoming call between Putin and Trump - part 1

Zelensky held a phone call with Donald Trump shortly before Trump’s scheduled conversation with Vladimir Putin, according to Ukraine’s “United News” telethon.

No details of the Zelensky-Trump discussion were disclosed.

Ukrainian Commander Dismissed After Refusing to Sacrifice Troops

Ukrainian media report that General Syrsky has abruptly dismissed the commander of the 59th Brigade of Unmanned Systems, which is currently operating in one of the most critical and collapsing sectors near Pokrovsk.

Colonel Oleksandr Sak, formerly head of the 53rd Brigade, has replaced Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Shevchuk. Notably, the decision bypassed the brigade’s direct superior, Commander of Ukraine’s Drone Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi, and was made personally by Syrsky.

Shevchuk was reportedly removed after ordering a withdrawal to avoid encirclement—a move he claims saved his men but displeased Syrsky and Zelensky.

“There was a real risk of my men being surrounded. I took the initiative to pull them back from positions to save lives,” Shevchuk told the press.

“Apparently, that didn’t sit well with the Commander-in-Chief or the President. So I was dismissed.”

As Kiev’s leadership continues to push for symbolic victories at the cost of lives, commanders on the ground are increasingly caught between political optics and battlefield reality.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
