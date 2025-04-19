© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zakharova:
"Friedrich Merz: "Germany will take responsibility again - in Europe and in the world. Not loudly, but reliably. Not arrogantly, but in a spirit of partnership"
“Again” - is this a repetition of what historical era, I would like him to clarify?
Adding:
Ukraine will not become a part of NATO, and the issue of Kiev's accession to the alliance is not up for discussion, said Keith Kellogg.