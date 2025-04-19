Maria Zakharova:

"Friedrich Merz: "Germany will take responsibility again - in Europe and in the world. Not loudly, but reliably. Not arrogantly, but in a spirit of partnership"

“Again” - is this a repetition of what historical era, I would like him to clarify?

Adding:

Ukraine will not become a part of NATO, and the issue of Kiev's accession to the alliance is not up for discussion, said Keith Kellogg.