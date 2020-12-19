Malta Citizens Freedom of Information&Human Rights Rally - November 28 2020 Valletta Malta

After filing a judicial protest against Covid measures by Lawyer/Environment CEO (Gaia Foundation) /Head of Natural Health Community - Dr Rodolfo Ragonesi - Protest took place in Valletta 28th November 2020Judicial protest is all about public health restrictions which are unlawful without a declaration of a public state of emergency in Malta.Also decisions brought by Health Ministry that do not make medical sense but breach fundamental rights, including draconian measures such as wearing masks in open spaces more than one meter away from other people; social distancing measures that prevent family gatherings, especially those in the last days of their lives, and other regulations preventing burials of relatives.Mainstreammedia happily wrote in support of Public Health Department :Dr Rodolfo Ragonesi wrote public reply in Times of Malta in relation to those who wrote the articles previously where he explained some logic and common sense all in support of scientists and doctors from all around the world who share the same ideas (50,000 medics signing the Great Barrington, Canadian and Belgian declarations).