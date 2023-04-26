Create New Account
Skyfall 2018: Mindset for Truth by Matt Long
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday

October 5th, 2018

This was Matt Long's first presentation at Skyfall 2018 where he shared about the proper mindset for pursuing truth. Matt did an excellent job explaining the importance of having a good vs. evil understanding of the world.

Keywords
truthdean odlematt longsyfall

