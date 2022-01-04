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Dr. Malone: “This is the Largest Experiment Performed on Human Beings in the History of the World.”
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173 views • January 04, 2022
Dr. Malone: “This is the Largest Experiment Performed on Human Beings in the History of the World.”
pioneering mRNA scientist Dr. Robert Malone explains the intensely corrupt workings of the government regulatory bodies that have mismanaged the pandemic, discusses the problems with the vaccine program and delves into potentially explosive and game-changing revelations about the shady origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China
false data by pfizer..no gene therapy data
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/podcasts
pioneering mRNA scientist Dr. Robert Malone explains the intensely corrupt workings of the government regulatory bodies that have mismanaged the pandemic, discusses the problems with the vaccine program and delves into potentially explosive and game-changing revelations about the shady origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China
false data by pfizer..no gene therapy data
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/podcasts
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