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Emotional Story Of A Father Who Lost His Son After Pfizer Jab
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71 views • February 03, 2022
Ernest Ramirez lost his 16-year-old son after he took the Pfizer Vaccine. He gives a very emotional account of his son’s story in this video.
Ernesto Ramirez Jr – Pfizer 17th April 2021
Died within five days from receiving the Vaccine on April 24th 2021
https://nomoresilence.world/pfizer-biontech/ernesto-ramirez-jr-16-years-old-died-from-pfizer-vaccine/
Ernesto Ramirez Jr – Pfizer 17th April 2021
Died within five days from receiving the Vaccine on April 24th 2021
https://nomoresilence.world/pfizer-biontech/ernesto-ramirez-jr-16-years-old-died-from-pfizer-vaccine/
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