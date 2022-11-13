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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Foods That Trigger Anxiety and What To Eat Instead
1:37 Symptoms of Anxiety
2:58 Blood Sugar Can Trigger Anxiety
4:49 Gut-Brain Axis Dysfunction
7:03 Glutamate and GABA Balance
9:13 Sugar and Processed Foods
9:51 Gluten and Grains
10:14 Artificial Flavorings
10:49 Processed Vegetable Oils
11:07 Conventional Meat Products
11:22 Too Much Caffeine
11:36 How To Reduce Anxiety Naturally
12:01 Anti-Inflammatory Healing Diet
13:05 Remove Food Sensitivities
13:36 Reduce Stress and Prioritize Good Sleep
14:05 Improve Gut Health and Bowel Motility
15:24 Move Your Body
16:18 Magnesium
16:47 GABA Supplements
18:17 Consultation & More Info