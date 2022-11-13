0:00 Introduction
0:12 Foods That Trigger Anxiety and What To Eat Instead
1:37 Symptoms of Anxiety
2:58 Blood Sugar Can Trigger Anxiety
4:49 Gut-Brain Axis Dysfunction
7:03 Glutamate and GABA Balance
9:13 Sugar and Processed Foods
9:51 Gluten and Grains
10:14 Artificial Flavorings
10:49 Processed Vegetable Oils
11:07 Conventional Meat Products
11:22 Too Much Caffeine
11:36 How To Reduce Anxiety Naturally
12:01 Anti-Inflammatory Healing Diet
13:05 Remove Food Sensitivities
13:36 Reduce Stress and Prioritize Good Sleep
14:05 Improve Gut Health and Bowel Motility
15:24 Move Your Body
16:18 Magnesium
16:47 GABA Supplements
18:17 Consultation & More Info
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.