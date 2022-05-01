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The Takeover of the Global Food Supply
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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1600 views • May 01, 2022
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Jim Gayle from Foodforestabundance.com and David DuByne look at the remainder of 2022 as we move into food shortages and focus on solutions beginning with edible landscapes. How do we even begin to design food landscapes for each growing latitude across the world from the arctic to the equator. These are simple ideas to prepare you and your families for the changes effecting society through 2022.



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foodagricultureeconomypermaculturedavid dubyneglobal coolingmini ice age conversations podcastfood storagehome gardencompanion plantingfood forestadapt 2030soil healthfood inflationeconomic cyclesbuilding soilfood forest abundanceedible landscapesfood price increasefood shortages 2022jim gaylefood forest designswild foragingseasonal foods
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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