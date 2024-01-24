Live Testimony w Beth Knee, Jewish Convert! GOD TOLD ME TO GO TO OUR LADY OF FATIMA CHURCH!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jan 18, 2024
BETH KNEE gives her miraculous testimony of her conversion into the catholic church as well as her healing through the power of the Holy Eucharist. Beth is joined live with Yves Jacques from Maria Vision USA
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pFLWDf2Hk4
