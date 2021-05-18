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BORIS JOHNSON, WHITTY AND HANCOCK MUST HANG FOR THE MASS GENOCIDE OF THOUSANDS OF BRITISH CIVILIANS
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110 views • May 18, 2021
all credit to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/jd7FimoL9aJ2/
MARK STEELE CHANNEL: TELEGRAM: https://t.me/marksteele5g/2285
The Genocide Act 1969(c 12) was an Actof the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It gave effect to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948. The Act was repealedfor England and Walesand Northern Irelandon 1 September 2001.
https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/telecom-firms-see-red-as-protests-against-5g-spectrum-trials-mount-121051200041_1.html
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1969/12/contents
MARK STEELE CHANNEL: TELEGRAM: https://t.me/marksteele5g/2285
The Genocide Act 1969(c 12) was an Actof the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It gave effect to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948. The Act was repealedfor England and Walesand Northern Irelandon 1 September 2001.
https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/telecom-firms-see-red-as-protests-against-5g-spectrum-trials-mount-121051200041_1.html
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1969/12/contents
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