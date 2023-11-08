Twitter Suppressing Jackson Hinkle & Jake Shields For Exposing Israel Propaganda!

I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show', on YouTube, with most of description, wouldn't all fit.
MMA fighter Jake Shields and political commentator Jackson Hinkle have both found themselves running afoul of the censors at Twitter, who have demonetized the two over their posted messages about the conflict in Gaza. Shields has learned, in fact, that he was “ghost banned” following a meeting of Twitter executives during which they discussed ways to reduce both Shields and Hinkle’s prominence on the site.
Jimmy and his co-hosting duo of The Convo Couch’s Craig Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Hinkle and Shields about why Elon Musk’s free speech platform would seek to shield Twitter users from their perspectives.
