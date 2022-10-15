Personal introduction and background info

Hope this shows I am here to help, nothing more, nothing less. Sharing my knowledge from my past work experience and current research is like doing my part in these difficult times. No financial incentives or sponsors, just me sharing my story, my experiences which turned me into a self educated expert in health sciences. I have no respect for doctors who fail to do their research in order to improve the lifes of their patients. They'd given up on me so easily. It is astonishing, really, to see, human life has this price tag on it. I'm currently writing my autobiography, I think in the video I said mistakenly reading, but should be writing. And I also help others with erythromelalgia giving my own protocol as something they should try out. We are more powerful than we think, with God on our side, in us actually. Talk to Him He listens. Everything is energy and vibration. Make it the most High.Amen 🙏🌻