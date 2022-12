LIVE Globalists Plot Next CATASTROPHIC PLANDEMIC! OBGYN Dr. Thorp EXPOSES Fetal Death Coverup

Stew Peters Show





Dec 26, 2022





Lauren Witzke joins to expose how Elites are planning the plandemic 2.0, by creating "theoretical" panels for virus outbreaks called "Catastrophic Contagion".

Event 201 was a clear predictive plan for COVID-19. Will the Elites fear-monger us back into solitary confinement and vaccination?





The vaccine is attacking!

Dr. Paul Elias Alexander joins the show to detail how Céline Dion is officially diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome!

Pfizer lists stiff-person syndrome as a side effect, amongst many other deadly injuries from the injections!





Canada is going under!

Dr. James Thorp joins to share how hospitals are experiencing massive fetal deaths across the globe!

A single hospital in Canada had 13 fetal deaths in 24 hours, from mothers who were vaccinated!





The medical establishment is murderous!

Vira Brooks is welcomed back to the show to detail how her husband Rod was tortured inside the hospital, and ultimately passed at the hands of the "covid protocol". Vira called for a forensic autopsy, but the hospital covered up the evidence.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22gtzk-live-globalists-plot-next-catastrophic-plandemic-obgyn-dr.-thorp-exposes-fe.html