⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in the frustration of the attacks launched by company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reinforced by mercenaries, from the areas of Pershotravnevoye, Kislovka and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Operation of artillery, Assault and Army Aviation has resulted in the elimination of over 60 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 3 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 2 armored personnel carriers.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, pre-emptive action of Russian units has resulted in the prevention of the attempt of 2 AFU company tactical groups to launch an attack towards Chervonopopovka and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 7 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In the Donetsk People's Republic, offensive operation of Russian forces has resulted in the elimination of over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 7 motor vehicles.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 9 command posts near Kislovka, Ivanovka, Krakhmalnoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Serebryanka, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vesyoloye and Novoraysk (Kherson region), as well as 86 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 176 areas.

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 10 unmanned aerial vehicles near Kremennaya and Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novotroitskoye, Maksimovka, Olginka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry