Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs has revealed a shocking list shocking list of some of the world's most powerful and influential people.

The recent release of the initial round of names from Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs has revealed a shocking list of some of the world's most powerful and influential people. This list includes celebrities, politicians, business executives, royalty, and other high profile figures. The documents have shed light on the extent to which Epstein was connected to these individuals and how they may have been involved in his activities. It is now up to law enforcement agencies to investigate further and bring any perpetrators to justice.

