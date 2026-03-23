🤡 Mossad intel makes supporting Israel worth it - Ted Cruz

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The senator lays out the Israel's intelligence "bargain" plainly: share Mossad secrets, get US to fight its wars.
"We get massive benefits. The Mossad is an incredibly effective intelligence agency, and they share that intelligence with us. We're seeing this right now in this war with Iran," he said.
The same Mossad that did 9/11....
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